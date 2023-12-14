Cook County man charged with breaking into Joliet home, fatally shooting woman

A South Chicago Heights man faces a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, after allegedly breaking into a woman's Joliet home and killing her on Wednesday.

Around 10:39 p.m., police say they received a 911 call from a woman reporting that a man – later identified as Willie Banks – was trying to break into her home in the 1100 block of Westshire Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a large window in the front of the home was broken. Police ordered Banks, who was seen inside the residence, to come outside.

Banks complied and police entered the home to find 40-year-old Alicia Cole in the bathroom, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner's Office.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, police said.

Banks, 47, was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center to be treated for a hand injury that he sustained when he broke the window, according to police. He was released from the hospital on Friday morning and taken to the Joliet Police Department. He was then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

"As your Chief of Police, I must share that my heart aches alongside the family and friends of Ms. Cole after her life was cut short by such a senseless act of violence. The swiftness with which our Officers responded to the call, identified, and apprehended the suspect responsible for this heinous act as well as the hours of work from our Detectives and Evidence Technicians serves as continued testament to the Joliet Police Department's dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public safety," Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said in a statement.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and is believed to be "domestic in nature."