Cook County man charged in deadly River North shooting

By Maggie Duly
Published  October 7, 2024 7:18am CDT
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old Cook County man was charged in connection with a deadly shooting in River North over the weekend. 

Jeffery Campos, of Cicero, allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old man after the two got into a fight in the 200 block of West Hubbard Street Saturday morning. 

Chicago police said the shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. and Campos was arrested 12 minutes later. 

Campos was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies. 

He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Monday.

