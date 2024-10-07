Cook County man charged in deadly River North shooting

article

A 20-year-old Cook County man was charged in connection with a deadly shooting in River North over the weekend.

Jeffery Campos, of Cicero, allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old man after the two got into a fight in the 200 block of West Hubbard Street Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. and Campos was arrested 12 minutes later.

Campos was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Monday.