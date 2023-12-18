Cook County man charged with driving intoxicated, causing fatal crash on I-94

A Calumet City man has been arrested and charged three years after allegedly driving his Mercedez-Benz at a high rate of speed while intoxicated and crashing into another vehicle, killing the driver on Interstate 94.

On Sept. 18, 2021, the Illinois State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 120th St. in Chicago around 1:40 a.m.

Nathaniel McCullor III was speeding in his Mercedez-Benz when it struck the rear of a Hyundai sedan being driven by 58-year-old Rosia Evans of Dolton. The impact forced her vehicle into the back of a Range Rover SUV.

Evans was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police say McCullor, who was also injured in the crash, attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by good Samaritans. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Following a thorough investigation, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved felony charges of reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence. On Dec. 15, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued and 34-year-old McCullor surrendered to the police where he remains in custody at the Chicago Police Department's Area 2 office.