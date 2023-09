article

A suburban man was charged in connection to an armed robbery in Kenwood earlier this year.

Police say Jayvun Robertson, 20, was arrested on Tuesday near his home in Alsip.

Robertson was accused of robbing a 45-year-old woman at gunpoint at 5:45 a.m. on March 27.

The robbery happened in the 4900 block of South Dorchester Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery and was scheduled to appear in bond court today.