Cook County man charged in trafficking case

A Cook County man is facing charges after forcing a victim to have sex for money.

Carlos Cooks, 53, of Elk Grove, was arrested Friday after the Cook County Sheriff's Vice Unit launched an investigating based on a tip of possible trafficking.

The Vice Unit began its investigations in January. The unit members found the victim was being advertised online for sexual services.

Cooks allegedly would set prices for the victim, arrange the dates, rent the hotel rooms, and control the money made from the sexual acts.

Investigators say Cooks also forced the woman to provide sexual acts for money at hotels in Palatine and that he had beaten the victim if she did not provide services, including threatening her with a firearm.

He was charged with one count of involuntary servitude, two counts of trafficking in persons, and one count of promoting prostitution.

Cooks was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

The victim was referred to the Victim Support Services, a survivor led unit within the Sheriff’s Police Department that works with individuals involved in trafficking and domestic violence situations to provide them resources and support they need to move forward with their lives.