Cook County man charged in armed robberies set up on social media

A man was charged in connection with a pair of armed robberies this week in unincorporated Northfield Township.

Devin McCahill, 18, allegedly robbed two different people he met on social media apps used to buy, sell and trade goods, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The robberies took place Sunday and Wednesday just a block away from McCahill's home. McCahill met with the victims and robbed them at gunpoint before fleeing the scene. Officials said the stolen items were worth roughly $2,000.

McCahill was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm. A Cook County judge ordered McCahill to be held in custody at the Cook County Jail until his next court date on July 17.