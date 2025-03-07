Cook County man charged after allegedly pistol-whipping driver during carjacking attempt

The Brief Cook County man Jamal Britton, 33, charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking in connection with a September carjacking attempt in Tinley Park. The incident occurred when Britton allegedly pistol-whipped a 27-year-old victim over keys to a Dodge Challenger before fleeing the scene without the car. Britton was arrested Monday in Chicago’s South Loop after detectives identified him through social media and worked with the Chicago Police Department's Fugitive Task Force.



A Cook County man has been charged in connection with a violent attempted carjacking in Tinley Park last year, officials said.

Jamal Britton, 33, was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking in connection with the incident that occurred in September, the Village of Tinley Park said in a statement on Friday.

What we know:

On Sept. 11, a 27-year-old man was leaving work in the 18700 block of Ridgeland Avenue when Britton allegedly approached him, armed with a handgun, the statement said.

Police said Britton then pistol-whipped the man after the two struggled over the keys to the victim's 2012 Dodge Challenger. After realizing he'd grabbed the remote start instead of the keys, Britton fled the scene without the vehicle.

Jamal Britton (Tinley Park police)

Tinley Park detectives identified Britton as the suspect last month through his social media accounts and traced him to Chicago's South Loop neighborhood, where he lived. Members of the Chicago Police Department's Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force took him into custody on Monday, according to the statement.

What they're saying:

Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz and Police Chief Tom Tilton released statements Friday morning praising local law enforcement for bringing Britton to justice.

"This superb investigative follow-up and great cooperation by multiple law enforcement agencies led to the successful arrest of this offender," Mayor Michael Glotz said. "Their efforts should be applauded and admired."

"This was great police work by our detectives and shows just how dedicated and talented they are," Police Chief Tom Tilton said. "Our streets are safer because of their efforts, and I thank them on behalf of the entire Tinley Park community."

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear whether Britton has made his initial court appearance on the charges.

The victim’s condition was also not immediately known.