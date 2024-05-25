Cook County man charged in West Side shooting: Chicago police

article

A Bellwood man was charged in a shooting that left a man critically injured in North Lawndale earlier this year.

Kendrick McGregor, 33, was arrested by Chicago police at his home in the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Bellwood on Thursday.

Police said McGregor shot a 35-year-old man in the 1200 block of South Fairfield Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on March 19. He then allegedly forced his way into a home in the area.

McGregor was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm and another felony for home invasion.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.