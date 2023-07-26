Cook County man fired shots into the air, fled from police: sheriff's office

article

A Cook County man is accused of firing a gun into the air Monday night.

Eric Chavez, 29, of Des Plaines, has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 10:29 p.m. Monday, Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to a call of shots fire in the 8800 block of Dee Road.

When officers arrived, they located six shell casings in the middle of the street and five additional shell casings nearby.

There were no injuries or damage to property.

Security video footage allegedly showed Chavez and another individual exit a vehicle and walk to the area where shots were fired and the shell casings were found.

The officers then traced the vehicle to a residence in the same black, where they encountered Chavez outside the residence with a handgun in his right hand, the sheriff's office said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Chavez allegedly ignored verbal commands to drop the gun and attempted to flee on foot, but he was arrested and taken into custody.

After further investigation, Chavez allegedly admitted to owning the handgun, firing shots into the air and running from officers.

The handgun retrieved from Chavez allegedly matched the make and caliber of the shell casings found at the scene of the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Chavez did not possess a valid FOID card or a concealed and carry license.

Chavez appeared for a bond hearing Wednesday, where a judge ordered him held on a $50,000 bond.