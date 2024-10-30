Woman dies after suburban townhouse erupts in flames

A woman died in a townhouse fire Tuesday night in Round Lake.

At about 10:08 p.m., the Round Lake Police Department and the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District responded to reports of a fire at a townhouse located in the 1400 block of Remington Lane.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames billowing from the second floor of the building. While battling the blaze, they found a woman on the second floor, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Karli Corey.

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday revealed that she died from inhalation of combustion products.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.