Cook County man gets 18 years in prison for hate crime stabbing attack

The Brief A Chicago man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and a hate crime for attacking a fellow halfway house resident. Prosecutors said Timothy House stabbed and beat the 55-year-old victim multiple times and admitted he targeted him because of his sexual orientation. The victim survived the attack, and House will serve his prison sentences concurrently.



A Chicago man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Wednesday for a hate crime attack that seriously injured a 55-year-old man.

Timothy House, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and hate crime, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Chicago hate crime

The backstory:

The incident occurred on Dec. 22, 2025, in the 10300 block of South Michigan Avenue, where House attacked a 55-year-old man and fellow Chicago halfway house resident, according to police.

House stabbed and beat the victim multiple times, continuing the assault even when the knife blade broke off the handle. The victim survived despite serious injuries.

House later admitted during the investigation that he targeted the victim’s sexual orientation and intended to kill him.

What they're saying:

"Hate-fueled motivated violence causes lasting harm to victims and communities alike," said Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke. "This conviction reflects the dedicated work of our Hate Crimes Unit and law enforcement to ensure these crimes are met with accountability."

What's next:

House will concurrently serve 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for attempted first-degree murder and three years for hate crime.