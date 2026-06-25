Cook County man gets 18 years in prison for hate crime stabbing attack
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Wednesday for a hate crime attack that seriously injured a 55-year-old man.
Timothy House, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and hate crime, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Chicago hate crime
The backstory:
The incident occurred on Dec. 22, 2025, in the 10300 block of South Michigan Avenue, where House attacked a 55-year-old man and fellow Chicago halfway house resident, according to police.
House stabbed and beat the victim multiple times, continuing the assault even when the knife blade broke off the handle. The victim survived despite serious injuries.
House later admitted during the investigation that he targeted the victim’s sexual orientation and intended to kill him.
What they're saying:
"Hate-fueled motivated violence causes lasting harm to victims and communities alike," said Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke. "This conviction reflects the dedicated work of our Hate Crimes Unit and law enforcement to ensure these crimes are met with accountability."
What's next:
House will concurrently serve 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for attempted first-degree murder and three years for hate crime.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and Chicago Police Department.