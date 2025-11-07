Cook County man once accused in Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrested in Chicago area on Utah warrant

The Brief John Banuelos, 40, was wanted in Utah for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault. Cook County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested him Oct. 17 in Cicero. Banuelos previously faced charges tied to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which were later dismissed.



An Illinois man once accused in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been arrested in the Chicago suburbs after being wanted on serious charges in Utah.

What we know:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said its Fugitive Apprehension Unit, working with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 40-year-old John Banuelos on Oct. 17 in west suburban Cicero.

Banuelos was wanted in Salt Lake County, Utah, on an Oct. 1 warrant for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

John Banuelos

Cook County deputies set up surveillance near 29th Street and Cicero Avenue after learning Banuelos might be in the area. They spotted a man matching his description entering a fast-food restaurant in the 2900 block of South Cicero. Officers watched him leave and get into the back seat of a rideshare vehicle waiting in the parking lot.

Authorities then stopped the car, confirmed Banuelos’ identity, and took him into custody.

The backstory:

Banuelos was charged last year in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors accused him of firing a gun during the riot, though no one was injured. That case was dismissed in January after President Donald Trump issued a pardon for most charged in connection with that day.

What's next:

Banuelos, who lives in southwest suburban Summit, remains in custody at Cook County Jail.