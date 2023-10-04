Cook County man led police chief on high-speed chase, crashed into vehicle in Elk Grove Village: prosecutors

article

A Cook County man is accused of leading a Wood Dale police chief on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning.

Angelo Martinez, 28, of Rolling Meadows, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

At about 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, Wood Dale Chief of Police Chris Zito saw a silver Dodge Dart, later determined to be driven by Martinez, allegedly driving recklessly and almost striking motorists on Interstate 390.

As Martinez exited I-390, Zito activated his emergency lights and siren.

At that time, Martinez allegedly accelerated away and reached speeds in excess of 80 mph while ignoring stop signs.

Martinez then allegedly disobeyed red lights at Wood Dale Road and South Thorndale Avenue as well as at Wood Dale Road and Devon Avenue.

Zito terminated the pursuit out of safety concerns.

A short time later, Martinez allegedly crashed into another vehicle in Elk Grove Village.

"During the past week, we have seen yet another concerning increase in the number of motorists fleeing from police," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Judge Dieden’s order to hold Mr. Martinez pre-trial sends the message that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of dangerous behavior that poses a threat not only to the driver, but also puts the police officers involved and motoring public at great risk."

On Wednesday, a judge granted the state's motion to deny pre-trial release for Martinez.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18.