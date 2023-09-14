Cook County man rammed van into woman's vehicle with 4-year-old, infant inside after argument: sheriff

article

A Cook County man is accused of ramming his minivan into a woman's vehicle with two children inside after an argument Tuesday night.

Keoni Zucco, 32, of Des Plaines, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of domestic battery with a prior conviction.

At about 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, Cook County Sheriff's police responded to a residence in the 9100 block of West Oaks Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned that the offender, later identified as Zucco, pursued a woman's vehicle and rammed into it multiple times with his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The 29-year-old woman and her two children, who were passengers in the vehicle, were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

While investigating, police learned that Zucco and the victim argued before she fled in her car with her four-year-old and infant children.

Zucco then allegedly entered his minivan, chased the victims and drove into their vehicle striking them multiple times until his vehicle was disabled.

The victim's children were ejected from their car seats.

Detectives located Zucco and took him into custody without incident.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved charges against Zucco Wednesday. Earlier this year, Zucco was charged with multiple felonies stemming from a separate domestic incident.

A judge ordered Zucco to be held without bond.