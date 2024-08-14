Cook County man sentenced for drug-induced homicide in 2021 overdose death

A Cook County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the drug-induced homicide of a Carol Stream man who died after overdosing on fentanyl and heroin in 2021.

Stanley Carter, 31, was sentenced following his conviction by a DuPage County jury on Jan. 12, 2024. Carter was found guilty of one count of criminal drug conspiracy and one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said Carter sold heroin and fentanyl to Timothy Kim, 35, in January 2021. The substances were delivered to Kim by Lee Crosby and Nathan Crosby, both of Willowbrook. Nathan Crosby was placed on probation for his involvement in the crime.

Kim's father discovered his son dead in his bedroom on Jan. 18, 2021. Nearby, authorities found a small bag containing a heroin mixture, according to the Illinois Attorney General's office. The DuPage County Coroner's office determined that Kim died from a combination of fentanyl and isopropyl intoxication.

"Across Illinois, families continue to deal with the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement. "Nothing can make up for the loss still felt by the victim’s loved ones, but I hope this sentence that holds the defendant responsible for his actions helps them on their path to healing."