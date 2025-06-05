Cook County man sexually abused child at chiropractor's office, police say

A Chicago man is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the northwest suburbs.

The investigation began on May 5 when Glenview police received a complaint of sexual abuse at the ChiroMend Natural Health Center in the 1800 block of Glenview Road.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Victor Reynolds, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to police, Reynolds is not related to the victim.

Victor Reynolds

He is now being held at the Cook County Sheriff's Office. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.