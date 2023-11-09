Cook County man shot multiple rounds in the air from a firearm: police

article

A Cook County man is accused of firing multiple rounds into the air from a firearm in September.

Zaurbek Bogov, 29, of Palatine, faces one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

On Sept. 9, police officers responded to the 1200 block of East Prairie Brook Drive for a report of a man shooting rounds into the air from a firearm.

When officers arrived, they found several spent shell casings, but no offender.

The casings were collected and sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab, which led to Bogov being identified as the offender, police said.

On Tuesday, Bogov was charged after turning himself in.

Bogov was transported to the Cook County 3rd District Courthouse, where he was ordered to be held until his next hearing, scheduled for Dec. 1.