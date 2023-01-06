Cook County man shot multiple times during gang-related argument, 3 arrested

An 18-year-old Cook County man and two male juveniles have been arrested for a gang-related shooting Thursday night in suburban Des Plaines.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:09 p.m., according to a statement from Des Plaines police.

A 25-year-old man from Des Plaines was shot multiple times during a gang-related argument with the suspects, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two guns that were used in the shooting were recovered by police, according to officials.

Miguel Valdez, 18, of Des Plaines, was taken into custody along with a 16-year-old boy from Des Plaines and another 16-year-old boy from Rosemont, the statement said.

No charges have been filed against any of the suspects yet.