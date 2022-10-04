Cook County man wanted in Midlothian shooting that left two people injured

article

A Dixmoor man is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Midlothian over the weekend.

At about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Midlothian police officers were dispatched to the 14600 block of Karlov Avenue for a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

While investigating the shooting, detectives identified 19-year-old Kajuan D. Riley-Bourgouis as a suspect.

Authorities say probable cause to arrest Riley-Bourgouis has been established.

The Midlothian Police Department is asking the public's help in locating him, and anyone with information on Riley-Bourgouis is asked to contact police at (708) 489-4745.