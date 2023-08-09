Cook County man and woman rob gas station at knifepoint: prosecutors

A Chicago man and Park Ridge woman are being held on a $1 million bond after allegedly robbing a gas station at knifepoint Tuesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., Lombard police responded to an armed robbery at the Marathon Gas Station located at 931 E. Roosevelt Rd.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Brianne Crannell entered the gas station and bought a bag of Cheetos before returning to the vehicle she arrived in. Then, 50-year-old David Bonner — with a ski mask covering his face — entered the gas station, pulled out a knife and stole $210 from the cash register and multiple boxes of cigarettes, according to prosecutors.

The pair then fled the scene with a third individual who was also in the car, prosecutors said. They allegedly took the vehicle onto eastbound I-290 and eventually exited the car and fled on foot.

All three were taken into custody following a short foot chase. Prosecutors say police recovered a knife inside the vehicle.

David Bonner and Brianne Crannell | Provided

"The allegations that these two defendants robbed a gas station store clerk at knifepoint in daylight hours are extremely serious," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"Once again, the quick arrest of the defendants and the million dollar bonds set in this case send a strong message that violent crime will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

Both Bonner and Crannell have been charged with one count of armed robbery. They're due in court on Sept. 5.