Cook County man, woman stole nearly $4K worth of allergy medication from Naperville store: police

Two Cook County residents are accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of allergy medication from a Naperville business in the last week.

Ionel Tomescu, 30, and Miclescu Lovenza, 26, both of Elmwood Park were charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of retail theft and one count of endangering the health/life of a child.

At about 7 p.m. on Aug. 29, Naperville police officers responded to a business in the 1300 block of South Route 59 for a report of a theft in progress.

Upon arrival, officers met with store employees outside and were directed to the suspected offenders, later identified as Tomescu and Lovenza.

After conducting a preliminary investigation into the two suspects, they were taken into custody for taking a large amount of allergy medication without paying for it on both Tuesday and in a similar incident at the same business on Aug. 25.

Police say just under $4,000 in product was taken in the two incidents.

No additional information was released.