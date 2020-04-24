Cook County medical examiner confirms 74 more coronavirus deaths

article

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed Thursday that 74 more residents have died of coronavirus-related causes, bringing the county’s toll up to 1199.

Cook County now accounts for about 71% of the coronavirus deaths in Illinois.

Among the newly confirmed deaths is a 36-year-old Chicago man who had no underlying health issues, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled he died Wednesday of acute respiratory failure due to a COVID-19 infection.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that 123 more people had died of COVID-19, raising the statewide total to 1,688.