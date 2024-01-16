Cook County men charged in connection to beating, robbery of victim in Orland Park

article

Three Cook County men have been charged in connection to the beating and robbery of a victim inside the locker room at Life Time Fitness in Orland Park last month.

Sami Hirmiz, 19, of Oak Lawn, was charged with robbery and two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Hadi Abu-Atelah, 19, of Bridgeview, was charged with robbery.

Nooh Masoud, 18, of Hickory Hills, has a warrant out for his arrest for robbery, mob action and aggravated battery charges.

At about 6:11 p.m. on Dec. 10, Orland Park police officers responded to a report of a robbery at Life Time Fitness, located at 16333 Lagrange Rd.

While investigating the incident, police learned that the victim was in an argument with three previous acquaintances, identified as Hirmiz, Abu-Atelah and Masoud, in a common area of Life Time Fitness.

The victim went into the locker room and the three men followed him inside. The three then allegedly physically assaulted him by kicking and punching him in the face numerous times.

While the victim was on the ground, one of the suspects allegedly took the victim's cell phone from his pocket. The three then fled the building.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where it was determined that he suffered a dislocated shoulder as a result of the assault.

Investigators learned that Hirmiz was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4 at the Bridgeview Courthouse regarding an unrelated matter. Hirmiz was located after his court appearance and while being taken into custody, he attempted to flee. However, law enforcement officials were able to take him into custody.

Later that same day, Abu-Atelah was taken into custody at his home without incident.

Masoud has not been located and has refused to turn himself in, police said.