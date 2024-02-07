Cook County unveils new engineer training program

Cook County is launching the careers of future facilities engineers with a training program that was created in partnership with the Operating Engineers Union.

The Facilities Management Engineer Trainee Program will expose the people enrolled in it to the field of operational and stationary engineering.

Twenty trainees are embarking on a three-year commitment to build the needed skills in a hands-on environment, preparing them for entry requirements and passing the licensing exam.

County officials say facilities management engineers earn a living wage.