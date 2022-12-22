Cook County opens lottery for first marriage license of 2023

Wedding bells are ringing!

On Thursday, Cook County opened the lottery for its first marriage license of 2023, and there is no time for cold feet!

You must say ‘I do’ before the application period closes on Monday.

County Clerk Karen Yarbrough will select the winning couple next week.

In addition to getting the first marriage license of the year, the newlyweds will receive a prize package including a gourmet dinner gift box, dance and cooking lessons and tickets for a date night at The Laugh Factory Chicago.