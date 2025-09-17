Cook County officials push for accountability, oversight of ICE operations

Cook County officials hope to pass a resolution requiring better communication from federal agents about their activities, and they want Congressional oversight and accountability from ICE.

Commissioners pointed to the deadly ICE-involved shooting in Franklin Park last week.

Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, 38, was stopped by ICE before he allegedly tried to drive away, dragged a federal agent with his car and was shot by the officer.

Commissioners also say a family driving in Cicero was stopped by ICE. The parents were taken away, leaving children unattended.

Officials have been monitoring detentions happening in public places, private workplaces and, recently, at Domestic Violence Court. Agents would not identify themselves or cooperate with staff.

What they're saying:

"We’ve seen members of staff threatened by ICE and other federal officials for engaging in constitutionally protected documentation of arrests and abductions, even outdoors. It’s clear ICE and federal agents are retaliating to avoid accountability," said Sharone Mitchell, Cook County Public Defender.

Cook County Commissioner Alma Anya, of the 7th district, said, "Operation Midway Blitz is meant to terrorize the community. We saw families being ripped apart. We saw individuals for either selling flowers or waiting for the bus be targeted and literally ripped from the streets."

Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita of the 13th district said, "We have seen Asian owned businesses targeted, Middle Eastern communities targeted. I’ve had to assist neighbors who’ve been deported, leaving their US citizen children and families behind."

Without communication or transparency with the federal government, Cook County agencies are sharing more. Forest Preserve police report when they see ICE.

The hospital has a new protocol for staff and patients, so they’ll know what to do when they see ICE agents coming.