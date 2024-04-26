Cook County sheriff warns of surge in phishing scams impersonating law enforcement

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning of a surge in telephone and email phishing scams where individuals pose as a sheriff's office employee to defraud victims.

Scammers — utilizing actual employee names and titles — are coercing victims into providing personal and financial details, or making payments via prepaid debit cards, gift cards, or third-party money apps.

Additionally, the scammers send out phishing emails that mimic official sheriff's office addresses and contain links or attachments to extract sensitive information. The scammers also use legal or police jargon to intimidate victims.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said his employees do not solicit immediate compliance or payments via phone or email.

To thwart these scams, the public is advised to hang up the phone immediately if they believe a call is suspicious. They should also refrain from disclosing personal data over the phone or email, and from clicking on dubious links or attachments. Always verify the caller is indeed a law enforcement official.

Suspected victims can reach the Sheriff’s Police Investigation Section at 708-865-4896 or the Sheriff’s Police non-emergency line at 847-635-1188.