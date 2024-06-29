Cook County police officer grazed by bullet while responding to deadly shooting

A Lynwood police officer suffered a graze wound while responding to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

About 3 a.m., authorities responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Ambassador Lane in Ford Heights, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived, they found a male gunshot victim and immediately began to render aid. The man was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Indiana where he was pronounced dead.

While on the scene, officers were fired on by unknown offenders, and a Lynwood police officer who responded to assist suffered a graze wound. Sheriff's police returned fire, but the suspect fled.

The injured officer was taken to Franciscan Health Munster where he was treated and released. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896.