Here's how Cook County homeowners can apply for $1,000 property tax relief

The Brief Cook County is offering $1,000 to eligible homeowners who have faced steep property tax increases. The $15 million Homeowner Relief Fund will accept applications through Oct. 10. Recipients will be chosen by eligibility review or lottery if applications exceed funds available.



Cook County is offering $1,000 to eligible homeowners who have seen sharp increases in property taxes in recent years.

What we know:

The $15 million Cook County Homeowner Relief Fund, announced by Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Commissioner Bridget Gainer, opened for applications Monday.

Homeowners who qualify must have seen their property tax bill rise at least 50% in 2021, 2022 or 2023, earn at or below the area’s median income, and live in the property as their primary residence.

Applications are open until Oct. 10 at 11:59 p.m. If applications outnumber available funds, a lottery will decide who receives the money.

Big picture view:

Cook County says the relief fund is part of a broader push for long-term property tax reform.

"The Homeowner Relief Fund is the culmination of over a year of outreach, research and policy advocacy that will allow us to provide relief to homeowners in need of a lifeline as we work towards sustainable property tax relief," Gainer said in a statement.

What you can do:

For more information or to apply, residents can visit cookcountyil.gov.