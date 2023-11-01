Find out how to save: Cook County property tax exemptions explained

The second installment of your Cook County property tax bill is due Dec. 1.

However, before you make that payment, the county treasurer is encouraging you to check for personalized savings that might be available.

Across the area, many homeowners are seeing drastic increases in their bills.

Treasurer Maria Pappas says much of that is due to your school district and the amount of vacant commercial properties in your neighborhood.

But — a simple review of exemption deductions could save you an average of $950.

Pappas explained the process on Good Day Chicago.

"If you want to get this reduced, I am sitting on another $138 million, OK? How do you get that $138 million? So, you're a homeowner. You've lived in the home for more than a year. You're entitled to a homeowner's exemption. So, on cookcountytreasurer.com, you can put in your address and guess what? A picture of your, like, house, or lot, or commercial building shows up. As soon as you see that picture of your house, you know you're in the right place. You scroll down, there's a big section that says exemptions. If you're a homeowner, and you've lived in there for more than a year going back four years, you can get $500 a year off your bill. If you're a senior, like me, over 65, you can get another 500 off a year. If you're making less than $65,000 a year, and you're over 65, it's another 500 a year. So guess what? There are people I owe $6,000 to," said Pappas.

Pappas says there are also hundreds of homeowners owed a refund for overpaying.

To check your status and review eligible exemptions, log onto cookcountyassessor.com.