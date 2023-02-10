Cook County school to pilot AP African American studies course

The College Board's revised AP African American studies course is expanding its pilot program.

Oak Park and River Forest High School will adopt the curriculum for the next academic year.

The curriculum has been at the forefront of controversy after Florida's governor blocked it in his state.

Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker told the board that Illinois will reject any African American studies course that doesn't depict a factual account of history, including lessons about Black queer Americans.