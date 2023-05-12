Cook County Sheriff calls on lawmakers to fund FOID card enforcement

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart called on Illinois lawmakers Friday to properly fund FOID card enforcement.

Sheriff Tom Dart addressed the alarming backlog of gun permit repeals in the county and its impact on public safety.

He suggested more resources to help local police officers retrieve firearms from those with revoked FOID cards.

"As our communities suffer gunfire and bloodshed at unconscionable levels, we have more than 27,000 cases where we know the person shouldn’t have access to a firearm but probably does," Sheriff Dart said

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Sheriff Dart says in a given month in Cook County, about 500 permits are revoked and only 250 are actually recovered.