Cook County Sheriff Dart launches anti-carjacking initiative

Cook County's top cop is rolling out an anti-carjacking initiative, accessible online, aimed at deterring thieves using vehicle tracking.

Sheriff Tom Dart admits carjackings are a problem that continue to plague both the city and suburbs.

He says the sheriff's office has been working with CPD, Illinois State Police, the FBI and a task force on this issue, and they're now recovering stolen cars quicker.

"I cannot express how important tracking is in these situations, when every minute counts," said Sheriff Dart. "Quick access to tracking data can be a significant hurdle following a carjacking for a multitude or reasons: Victims can be shaken up, relevant information can be taken with the vehicle, or auto manufactures simply refuse to work with us. Slower access to tracking decreases the likelihood of arrest and increases the probability that these cars will be used in other crimes."

By pre-registering cars before they're swiped, Dart says it cuts through some red tape with car manufacturers.

After registering, drivers will get two car tracking decals, making it less appealing to thieves.

"You'll then receive in the mail two different vehicle stickers from us one for the front, one for the back that will be something that will deter people. We have talked to people we've taken into custody and trust me they've been clear, that they don't want to be dealing with cars that they know that we are tracking," Dart said.

Signage has also been posted inside the jail to let individuals moving through the compound know that law enforcement is working hard to track carjacked vehicles and hold carjackers accountable.

Additionally, the sheriff's office has launched a social media campaign and produced electronic billboard messages across Cook County to educate the public about this initiative – and so carjackers know that police can find them.

Concent forms for vehicle tracking can be found on the sheriff's office website.