Cook County Sheriff raises awareness for 'red flag' laws

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is rolling out a new campaign to raise awareness about Illinois' "red flag" laws.

The laws revoke firearm ownership for people who are mentally unstable or accused of domestic abuse. The sheriff's office is sponsoring a new billboard campaign to raise awareness.

Concerned family members and law enforcement can file an order to remove a gun from an individual.

"This is very frustrating because there is so much of this we cannot prevent. There is so much we can do though," Sheriff Tom Dart said.

They want to make sure the public knows they can use the law as a tool to prevent gun violence. The sheriff's office says almost 100 firearms have been taken from gun owners so far.