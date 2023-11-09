Cook County Sheriff searches for missing endangered woman

article

A Glenview woman who suffers from early onset dementia was reported missing on Tuesday after her family said she did not show up for church.

Regina Hurd, 61, was last seen leaving her residence in the 500 block of Poplar Lane in Glenview.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says Hurd was headed to church in the 1200 block of Wilmette Avenue in Wilmette at 4:25 p.m. when she went missing.

Hurd was driving a 2015 gray Honda Civic with Illinois plate Z428778. Her vehicle was seen on Route 59 and Marathon Lane in Plainfield at approximately 11:06 p.m.

Her car was last spotted in the Coal Valley area at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Hurd is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs roughly 145 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue top, a cream-colored parka, brown loafers and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information about Hurd’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, Cook County Sheriff’s Police Detectives at 708-865-4896, or the Cook County Sheriff’s Office nonemergency number at 847-635-1188.