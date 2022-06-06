Cook County sheriff Tom Dart demands regulations on ammunition sales

As lawmakers in Washington D.C. work to crack down on gun control, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is targeting ammunition sales.

Dart is hoping to close a loophole that allows ammunition sales to people who have no business buying it.

As it stands now, people who've had their gun permits revoked due to felonies, domestic violence and other serious issues can still go out and buy ammo.

Dart will be talking about the loophole at a news conference Monday morning, where he'll be joined by State Rep. La Shawn Ford and State Sen. Jacqueline Collins, both supporters of gun control measures.

It comes on the heels of Dart's push to make so-called "ghost guns" more traceable.

Just two weeks ago, the sheriff applauded a new federal rule that will require serial numbers on the gun kits that are used to build those ghost guns.

The rule, announced by President Joe Biden, also requires anyone who buys a ghost gun kit to undergo a background check.

Dart said with the number of ghost guns on the street exploding, something had to be done.

"We’ve already surpassed the number of ghost guns that we got this year, for all of last year. And there’s no end in sight. So, it’s a good first step, but we have so much we need to do in this area," Dart said.

Dart is now looking at ammunition, and ways to keep it from getting in the wrong hands.