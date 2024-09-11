Cook County man charged with fatally shooting Glenwood liquor store owner

article

The Brief Antonio Diggines, 27, was arrested for the fatal shooting of Naveen Singh, a 52-year-old liquor store owner in Glenwood. The shooting occurred during an altercation inside Emporium Liquors, and Diggines was charged with first-degree murder.



A Calumet City man was accused of fatally shooting a suburban liquor store owner earlier this week.

Antonio Diggines, 27, was arrested following a shooting at Emporium Liquors in Glenwood Monday around 6:45 p.m.

Glenwood Police Chief Derek Peddycord said the suspect, later identified as Diggines, was inside the store located at 339 East Glenwood Lansing Road when he got into a fight with an employee.

Diggines allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victim, who later died from his injuries. He was identified as 52-year-old Naveen Singh of Chicago Heights.

Diggines was charged with first-degree murder.

Glenwood Mayor Ronald Gardiner released the following statement:

"Our community lost a longtime business owner and friend to many Monday night, due to senseless gun violence. Naveen Singh was a kind man who operated his Emporium Liquor store responsibly and always with a smile. For a dispute with a customer to turn violent makes no sense to us or to his family. At 8pm tonight, a vigil is planned outside the store, 339 E. Glenwood Lansing Rd., to remember someone who was so special to so many. The Glenwood Police Department and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating and a person of interest is in custody. Law enforcement is confident this was an isolated, tragic incident and while the investigation is ongoing, there is no ongoing danger to the public. Please join us in keeping the Singh family in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time."