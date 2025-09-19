Expand / Collapse search

Cook County smash-and-grab burglary: Police looking to identify 4 suspects

By Nic Flosi
Published  September 19, 2025 11:58am CDT
The Brief

    • Four people smashed a window to burglarize a smoke shop in unincorporated Northfield Township early Sunday.
    • The suspects took a cash drawer, store van keys, and other items before fleeing in two vehicles.
    • Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Cook County Sheriff’s police.

COOK COUNTY - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people involved in a smash-and-grab burglary at a smoke shop in Chicago’s north suburbs.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s police said the burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at a business in the 900 block of Greenwood Road in unincorporated Northfield Township.

Officers responding to a security alarm found the shop’s window shattered and items missing. Security footage showed four people with their faces and hands covered breaking the glass with a brick to get inside.

The suspects took the cash drawer from the register, the key to the store’s van, and other items. One person drove off in the van, while the others left in a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Police later found the van abandoned nearby.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Cook County Sheriff’s police at 708-865-4896.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

