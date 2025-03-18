Cook County student who reported sexual assault settles lawsuit with school district for $3.5M

The Brief A $3.5 million settlement has been awarded to Amayah Blair and her mother, Jessica Johnson, in a lawsuit against Homewood-Flossmoor High School District. Blair reported being sexually assaulted at school in 2022 and alleged that the school failed to provide timely notification or medical assistance. The case sparked multiple student walkouts, and Blair has since chosen to publicly speak out about the incident.



A years-long legal battle between a Homewood-Flossmoor High School student and the school district has ended with a $3.5 million settlement.

The lawsuit stemmed from allegations that the school failed to act appropriately after the student reported being sexually assaulted on campus in 2022.

What we know:

Amayah Blair and her mother, Jessica Johnson, sued Homewood-Flossmoor High School District 233, claiming the school did not notify Johnson for over an hour after Blair reported being assaulted just before 9 a.m. during her first period theater class.

They also alleged that Blair was not given medical assistance at school before she was taken to the hospital.

The incident led to multiple student walkouts in support of Blair, as well as broader calls for action against sexual violence in schools.

On Tuesday, Blair spoke publicly about her experience.

"It’s hard, you know? Having to try to explain yourself about something that happened to you, have people who don’t believe you, have people who don’t want to hear you, and it’s overwhelming," she said. "On school property, outside of school property, not even just women, men too, you know? It happens and it shouldn’t."

According to Johnson, surveillance footage captured the male student following Blair into a room, though no cameras recorded what happened inside. Johnson previously told FOX 32 that her daughter resisted advances and repeatedly said "no" before being attacked.

"She said that he was trying to touch her. She kept slapping his hands, telling him ‘no, I don't like you like that. No’. And he grabbed her and slammed her on the floor, raped her and to the point where she was crying, and he was laughing," Johnson said.

On March 18, Blair and Johnson reached a $3.5 million settlement with the district, three years after the lawsuit was filed.

The other side:

The Homewood-Flossmoor Board of Education defended the school’s response, stating in part:

"The Board continues to believe that our administrators, teachers, and staff responded swiftly and appropriately in the best interests of all the students involved in this situation… We remain committed to transparency, compassion, learning, and student well-being."

Additionally, the settlement does not admit any wrongdoing or fault by the school district or its staff.

What's next:

Blair has chosen to come forward despite state laws allowing her to remain anonymous. She continues to speak out against sexual violence, emphasizing that sexual assault affects both women and men.