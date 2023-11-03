Cook County teen charged with first-degree murder in Joliet fatal shooting

article

A 17-year-old boy from Cook County was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Joliet in the spring.

Jaquan Blalock, 17, of Markham, allegedly shot a 16-year-old boy to death on May 30.

The incident happened in the 400 block of South Joliet Street just before 8 p.m.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives were granted an arrest warrant for Blalock on Sept. 15.

Blalock was arrested on Nov 2 in the 17000 block of Longfellow Avenue in Hazel Crest. He was processed by the Joliet Police Department and transferred to the River Valley Justice Center.

Blalock is being charged as an adult in this case.

"On behalf of the Joliet Police Department, I want to send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the young victim in this senseless act of violence. This case is a stark reminder of the devastating impact that violence can have on our young people, their families, and our entire community. We must remember that violence only begets more violence, and we share the responsibility with our community to work towards a safer Joliet," said Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans.