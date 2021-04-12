Cook County to release 35,000 more vaccine appointments at 3 p.m. Tuesday

Cook County health officials will release 35,000 new appointments Tuesday afternoon for any individuals to receive a single dose or first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointments will be released online at 3 p.m. and will be available to any person 16 years old and up, according to a statement from Cook County Health.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

This is the largest block of appointments released since the beginning of the vaccination rollout in January.

Residents can sign up for appointments at:

Tinley Park Convention Center, 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park;

Des Plaines Community Vaccination Center, 1155 E. Oakton St., Des Plaines;

South Suburban College, 15800 State St., South Holland;

Triton College, 2000 5th Ave., River Grove; and

Forest Park Community Vaccination Center, 7640 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park.

Advertisement

Appointments will be offered for all three currently approved vaccines; Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Teenagers who are 16 or 17 years old are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, as that is the only vaccine approved for people in that age group, and must be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or guardian.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturdays.