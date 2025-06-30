Cook County program to waive traffic fees for low-income residents made permanent
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A program designed to allow low-income Chicago residents to have their traffic fees waived has been made permanent due to a new law.
What we know:
Under the program, eligible fees, fines, and costs due to traffic violations would be waived in Cook County for people experiencing financial hardship.
County judges determine who is granted a fee waiver.
The program was established in 2021 with a sunset of 2024. It was extended through this year, but state lawmakers voted to make the program permanent during this past legislative session.
What they're saying:
The Chicago-based state lawmaker that sponsored the bill explained why he pushed for the change.
"We do not believe someone should be forced into homelessness because they can’t afford to pay a speeding ticket," said State Sen. Javier Cervantes (D-Chicago). "This new law extends grace to some of the most vulnerable members of our community, and I am proud to be a leader in getting it passed into law."
Cervantes, who represents parts of Chicago’s Southwest Side and southwest suburbs, argued that making the program permanent was a "clear decision" to help keep residents who are struggling financially from "losing everything over a small mistake."
What's next:
Gov. JB Pritzker signed the measure into law on Monday. It takes effect immediately.