Cook County program to waive traffic fees for low-income residents made permanent

The Brief A Cook County program to allow for the waiver of traffic fees for low-income residents was made permanent. State lawmakers made the change for the program that was originally going to end in 2024.



A program designed to allow low-income Chicago residents to have their traffic fees waived has been made permanent due to a new law.

What we know:

Under the program, eligible fees, fines, and costs due to traffic violations would be waived in Cook County for people experiencing financial hardship.

County judges determine who is granted a fee waiver.

The program was established in 2021 with a sunset of 2024. It was extended through this year, but state lawmakers voted to make the program permanent during this past legislative session.

What they're saying:

The Chicago-based state lawmaker that sponsored the bill explained why he pushed for the change.

"We do not believe someone should be forced into homelessness because they can’t afford to pay a speeding ticket," said State Sen. Javier Cervantes (D-Chicago). "This new law extends grace to some of the most vulnerable members of our community, and I am proud to be a leader in getting it passed into law."

Cervantes, who represents parts of Chicago’s Southwest Side and southwest suburbs, argued that making the program permanent was a "clear decision" to help keep residents who are struggling financially from "losing everything over a small mistake."

What's next:

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the measure into law on Monday. It takes effect immediately.