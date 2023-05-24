Cook County unveils ambitious plan for enhanced biking network

Cook County is out with a new plan that looks to make biking more convenient and comfortable across the region.

The recommendations include the creation of 90 miles of new off-street paved trails,150 miles of new side paths and at least 230 miles of new on-street bike routes throughout the county.

The goal is to make sure that 96 percent of Cook County residents will live within a mile or less of a bike path.

