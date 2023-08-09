Cook County woman allegedly wrote $110K worth of fake checks while working at Ravinia Festival Association

An Cook County woman is accused of stealing over $110,000 from the Ravinia Festival Association when she was an employee.

Michell Bringham, 36, of Glenview, has been charged with theft by deception of over $100,000, theft of over $100,000 and forgery.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Bringham worked as an accounting coordinator with the Ravinia Festival Association, which is a non-profit that operates the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park and offers community engagement and education programs.

Bringham allegedly wrote checks to a fake vendor to steal funds from the association. She also allegedly used another employee's signature stamp on checks without the employee's permission.

"It is unacceptable for an employee to abuse their position as a fiscal officer to forge checks and steal from a nonprofit organization," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. "I want to thank the FBI for its work investigating this case. My office is committed to collaborating with law enforcement partners to hold individuals who commit theft and forgery accountable."

Assistant Attorney General Haley Bookhout is prosecuting this case.