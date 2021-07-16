Cook County's remaining mass vaccination sites to close next week

Cook County's three remaining COVID-19 mass vaccination sites will be closing next week.

The sites in Forest Park and Des Plaines will close Tuesday.

The site in Matteson will close wednesday.

More than 600,000 shots have been administered at the county's mass vaccination sites.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been over 250,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cook County with 4,488 deaths.

Health officials will look for ways to reach communities where vaccination rates are low.

For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Cook County, visit myshotcoookcounty.com.