Cook County's second cold-related death of the season reported in Garfield Park

An 80-year-old man who died Monday in Garfield Park on the West Side is Chicago’s second death related to cold exposure this season, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 56-year-old man found him unresponsive about 12:32 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Superior Street, Chicago police said.

He was found on the floor in a garage and was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:36 p.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Tuesday found the 80-year-old died as a result of hypertensive and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease with cold exposure as a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled accidental.

The first cold-related death of the season was reported last week in Avondale.

Last season, the medical examiner’s office recorded 60 deaths in Cook County related to the cold between Sept. 14, 2018 and May 23, 2019.

A full list of warming centers can be found here.