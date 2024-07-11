Cooking with Fire: Breakfast favorites with the Carpentersville Fire Department

We're "Cooking with Fire" this Thursday at the Carpentersville Fire Department, making Lt. Brian Berry's biscuits and gravy and firefighter Dan Streich's avocado toast.

Here's the Recipe:

World Famous, Berry Family Sausage Gravy

Ingredients

• 6 cups of milk

• 6 heaping tablespoons of flour

(ratio of 1/1 if increasing the batch size)

• 1 tbsp garlic powder

• 1 tbsp season salt

• 3 tbsp butter

• 32 oz pork sausage – 1 tube hot/1 tube regular

(Feeds a Firehouse of 5-6)

Recipe:

In a large sauce pan on high heat, break up the sausage and brown it. Make sure you brown the sausage very well (the key to bringing out the flavor) and do not drain. Add butter and lower heat. In a large bowl, add flour, milk and seasonings, mix well until flour is completely absorbed. Add mixture to sausage, in the sauce pan, and bring to light boil and stir until the gravy thickens. Pour over fresh country biscuits and enjoy!

Pre-Game Avocado Toast

Ingredients

- Thick sliced whole grain bread

- 4 to 5 Avocados

- Cherry Tomatoes

- Feta

- Balsamic Glaze

- Salt and Pepper

- Garlic Powder

- Lemon Juice

Recipe:

1. Brown bread to your liking in toaster oven/toaster.

2. While baking the bread, add the avocado, salt, pepper, garlic powder and lemon juice in a small bowl, and mash.

3. When toast is ready, spread avocado mixture over each slice.

4. Top with feta and cherry tomatoes.

5. Drizzle on Balsamic Glaze

6. Enjoy your Avocado And Feta Toast!