Cooking with Fire: Elvis stuffed French toast with the Newport Township Fire Protection District

This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Newport Township Fire Protection District, making Division Chief Jim DeVito's Stuffed French Toast.

The Elvis Stuffed French Toast

Ingredients

1 loaf of Texas toast (or banana bread)

4 ripe bananas

8 slices of bacon cooked and crumbled

2 8 oz packages of plain whipped cream cheese

4 tbsp Peanut butter (I use dehydrated)

1 dozen eggs

3 tbsp of heavy whipping cream

Pinch of salt

Filling

Mix the cream cheese, 1/2 the bananas mashed, peanut butter and 2 tbsp of the bacon in a bowl and set aside.

Dip

In a separate bowl, mix the eggs, heavy cream, and the salt until well blended.

Take two slices of the bread, spread the filling on one side and put the second slice on top of the filling. Repeat until the bread and filling are gone.

Then, take each "stuffed" toast and dip it into the egg mixture, making sure the whole thing is coated.

Immediately remove the toast from the mixture and put it into a hot frying pan with melted butter, cooking for 3-5 minutes on each side.

When done, top with the remaining bananas and bacon crumbles.