Cooking with Fire: Breakfast Bake with the Grayslake Fire Protection District

Published  March 20, 2025 6:53am CDT
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Grayslake Fire Protection District, making firefighter/paramedic Seth Foster's Breakfast Bake.    

Breakfast Bake recipe

Ingredients

  • 5 russet potatoes – chopped
  • 1 yellow onion – chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper – chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper – chopped
  • 1 lb of pork sausage (hot)
  • 1/2 lb of chorizo
  • 18 eggs
  • 1/2 of milk
  • 8 oz of cheddar cheese – shredded
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Combine potatoes, onion, green & red pepper in a 9x13 greased casserole dish. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Brown pork sausage and chorizo and drain remaining grease. Add on top of potato and pepper mixture.
  3. Whisk eggs and milk. Salt and pepper to taste. Add egg mixture to casserole dish
  4. Bake at 400F for about 1 hour (or until the middle does not wiggle)
  5. Spread cheese and return to oven for 5 minutes.
  6. Cut into squares and enjoy!
