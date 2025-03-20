Cooking with Fire: Breakfast Bake with the Grayslake Fire Protection District
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Grayslake Fire Protection District, making firefighter/paramedic Seth Foster's Breakfast Bake.
Breakfast Bake recipe
Ingredients
- 5 russet potatoes – chopped
- 1 yellow onion – chopped
- 1 green bell pepper – chopped
- 1 red bell pepper – chopped
- 1 lb of pork sausage (hot)
- 1/2 lb of chorizo
- 18 eggs
- 1/2 of milk
- 8 oz of cheddar cheese – shredded
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Combine potatoes, onion, green & red pepper in a 9x13 greased casserole dish. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Brown pork sausage and chorizo and drain remaining grease. Add on top of potato and pepper mixture.
- Whisk eggs and milk. Salt and pepper to taste. Add egg mixture to casserole dish
- Bake at 400F for about 1 hour (or until the middle does not wiggle)
- Spread cheese and return to oven for 5 minutes.
- Cut into squares and enjoy!