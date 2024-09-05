Cooking with Fire: Shrimp and feta orzo with the Gurnee Fire Department
GURNEE, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Gurnee Fire Department, making shrimp and feta orzo with firefighter Leon Lake.
Shrimp and Feta Orzo
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds shrimp size 20-30 per pound or larger
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 medium onion diced
- 6 cloves garlic minced
- 1 1/2 cups orzo
- 3 1/2 cups low sodium chicken stock
- 1/2 cup oil-cured black olives pitted, rinsed and chopped
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 cup feta, crumbled
- 1/2 cup flat-leaf Italian parsley minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Place the shrimp, baking soda, red pepper flakes, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and salt into a bowl and mix well. Cover with plastic and set aside for at least 10 minutes.
- Heat a large pan to medium heat and add the remaining olive oil. Add the shrimp and cook for 1-2 minutes per side or until almost cooked through. Place the shrimp onto a plate and cover with foil.
- Add the extra virgin olive oil to the same pan and turn the heat to medium. Add the onion and a pinch of salt. Once the onions are soft and translucent (about 5-7 minutes) add the garlic and cook for another 1-2 minutes.
- Add the orzo and mix well to coat with the olive oil. Toast the orzo for 3 minutes then add the chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Cover and turn the heat down to low. Cook until most of the liquid has absorbed (about 12-15 minutes).
- Uncover the pot and mix in the olives, lemon juice, zest, and cooked shrimp. Remove the pan from the heat and add the parsley and feta. Taste test and adjust salt and pepper if required.